Fort Worth police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Friday morning at the Club at Stonegate Apartments, at 4100 Stonegate Blvd. in southwest Fort Worth.

A 911 caller reported shots fired about 7 a.m. but would not go into more details about what happened over the phone, according to a police incident report.

A police spokesperson confirmed there was a shooting but said they couldn’t release more information until they received an update from homicide investigators.

