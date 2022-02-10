Fort Worth police investigate hit and run Thursday morning

Fort Worth police are investigating a hit and run that injured one person early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of NW 25th and Refugio Avenue in northwest Fort Worth.

“Upon arrival, units located a person who had been struck by a motor vehicle whose driver fled the scene in the vehicle,” police said.

The individual was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

