Fort Worth police investigate hit and run Thursday morning
Fort Worth police are investigating a hit and run that injured one person early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of NW 25th and Refugio Avenue in northwest Fort Worth.
“Upon arrival, units located a person who had been struck by a motor vehicle whose driver fled the scene in the vehicle,” police said.
The individual was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.