Fort Worth police investigate hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old pedestrian on I-30

Fort Worth police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 30, officials said.

Demarco Antonie Sanders, 44, was fatally struck by at least two vehicles the morning of Oct. 12. Police said Sanders was walking across the 5900 block of East Freeway near the Brentwood Stair Road exit when he was hit.

Sanders was struck by a vehicle and was lying in the inside eastbound lane when another vehicle hit him, according to officials. The second driver stopped to call 911.

Police said in a social media post that there is no suspect or vehicle information available at this time. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-3192.

