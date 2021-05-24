Fort Worth police investigate homicide after one victim killed in north side shooting
Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon on Northeast 28th Street.
According to a police call log, a call came in about 2:05 p.m. from Pro Hair & Nails, at 2420 NE 28th St. EB, reporting that a male victim had been shot near the business, which is in a strip mall.
A police spokesman said the victim was pronounced dead, and homicide detectives are investigating. No further details were immediately available.
The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after the family is notified.