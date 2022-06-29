Fort Worth police investigate reported rape near bar in West 7th Street area

Fort Worth police are investigating a reported rape near Texas Republic, a bar in the West 7th Street area.

A social media post from a young woman said that her friend was raped at gunpoint around 1:30 to 2 a.m. Monday in a parking lot near the bar, located at 945 Foch St.

“The suspect followed my friend to her car and forced himself on her in her own vehicle,” the post read. “Thankfully she is alive but she went through a traumatic experience that will sit in the back of her mind for the rest of her life.”

The post continued, adding that the sexual assault was reported to local law enforcement and the young woman who was attacked was assessed at John Peter Smith Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed that they were made aware of the incident and responded to the scene early Monday morning to start their investigation.

Another social media post included a description of the attacker and said there have been “multiple reports of this same individual sexually assaulting women with the involvement of a gun,” but the spokesperson for the police department did not confirm those details.

“Due to the nature of this incident and ongoing investigation we are not at liberty to provide any further information at the moment,” the police department said.