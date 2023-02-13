Fort Worth police investigate reported threat at Ridglea Hills Elementary School

There is a heavy police presence at Ridglea Hills Elementary School in Fort Worth on Monday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a potential threat.

No injuries have been reported. Police on scene said the building is locked down. Officers in tactical gear could be seen watching the area outside the school.

Several surrounding roads are blocked off, and police said people in the immediate area are advised to stay in their homes.

More than 30 police units began responding to the school, at 6817 Cumberland Road, about 3:45 p.m., according to a police call log.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson said officers are still at the school investigating. Police did not immediately provide additional details.

Fort Worth ISD officials could not immediately be reached for comment. According to the school’s website, its normal dismissal time is 3:20 p.m.

This is a developing story.