Fort Worth police investigate several violent crime incidents Friday morning; 2 injured

Fort Worth police are investigating three separate incidents of violent crime, including a aggravated carjacking, stabbing and shooting, that occurred overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

Officers were first dispatched to a stabbing call around 11:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Avenue L in east Fort Worth.

Responding officers said once they arrived at the home, they found a man who was suffering from “several stab wounds to the abdomen.”

“The victim did not provide direct or specific details in reference to how this incident occurred or provide a description of any involved suspect,” police said.

The man is expected to survive and was last listed in stable condition.

About an hour later, around 12:35 a.m., shots were fired in the 3100 block of North Beach.

Investigators said a man was shot after an argument in an empty parking lot escalated.

The man was shot once in the right leg, but the bullet exited the wound and also struck him in the left leg.

Police said the shooter fled on foot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Also early Friday morning, around 1:15 a.m., Fort Worth police were called to the intersection of Miller Avenue and Rosedale Street after a report that a man’s car was stolen at gunpoint.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that he had been traveling alone in his vehicle and was traveling Southbound on Miller Avenue when he came to a stop for the red light at the intersection of Rosedale Street,” police said. “The victim stated the the suspect approached on foot, displayed a handgun and announced a robbery by demanding the victim’s vehicle. The suspect took possession of the victim’s vehicle and fled.”

The man, who tried to get help from a passing driver, jumped on the hood of the vehicle to get their attention. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was last listed in good condition.

All three investigations remain ongoing, and none have suspects in custody.