1 dead, 3 hospitalized including teen after Fort Worth party shooting Friday, police say

Police responded to a shooting at a party in northwest Fort Worth early Friday morning where at least one person died and three people, including at least one teen, were taken to hospital trauma units for their injuries.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street. According to an incident report, a party was taking place prior to the shooting, which happened at around 12:40 a.m.

One adult male with a gunshot wound to his torso was taken to an area hospital, police said, where he was pronounced deceased.

A police spokesperson said three additional shooting victims with gunshot wounds were transported to area hospitals in private vehicles and are being treated for their injuries. The conditions of the three additional victims are unknown at this time.

A separate incident report listed a 19-year-old as one of the victims taken to a hospital’s trauma unit for a shooting-related wound around 1:10 a.m. by private vehicle. Police have not confirmed the ages of the victims or if a suspect has been identified at this time.