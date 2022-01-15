Fort Worth police investigate shooting early Saturday morning

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting Saturday morning.

According to a police call log, officers responded to the scene in the 700 block of Ravine Rd. around 7:30 a.m.

Officers were still at the scene as of 8:30 a.m. The investigation remains ongoing. Additional details were not available shortly after the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.