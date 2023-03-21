Fort Worth police investigate shooting death of 16-year-old in Southside neighborhood

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night at a home in the Historic Southside neighborhood of Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of East Hattie Street around 9:45 p.m., according to police and an incident report. The 911 caller reported his cousin had been shot.

The victim, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 16-year-old Decoreion Demond Anthony Williams, died at a local hospital from his injuries. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said. No suspects have been arrested in the case.

