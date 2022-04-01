Fort Worth police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old with gunshot wound to abdomen

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen Friday afternoon in Fort Worth, according to police.

Police said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. Friday that there was a shooting in the 3700 block of Chickasaw Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old with the gunshot wound.

Police did not release the condition of the boy or if he was taken to the hospital, and MedStar did not immediately reply to a request for information.

Police have not announced an arrest.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.