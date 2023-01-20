Fort Worth police investigate shooting outside Whataburger near Paschal High School

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting outside a Whataburger restaurant near Paschal High School on Friday afternoon.

A 911 caller reported a child being shot in front of the restaurant at 2401 W. Berry St. just after 4 p.m.

A police spokesperson confirmed there was a shooting but said the details are still under investigation. MedStar also was notified to respond with an ambulance.

