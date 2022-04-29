Fort Worth police investigate two overnight shootings
At least three people were injured in two separate Fort Worth shootings late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
The first shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of E. Berry Street.
Police said upon their arrival, they found an individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the police department’s gun violence unit is continuing the investigation.
About three hours later, around 1:50 a.m., shots rang out in northwest Fort Worth in the 100 block of E. Northside Drive.
At the scene, responding officers found a gunshot wound victim.
Police then said they “were able to ascertain a second crime scene in the 400 block of Isabell where another victim was located in stable condition.”
The department’s gang unit is investigating.