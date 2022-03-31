Fort Worth police investigate Wednesday night shooting that left man injured

Jessika Harkay

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday that left a man injured.

Police are unsure where the shooting occurred, but responding officers were called to the Medical Center Alliance hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound.

The man was shot in his right thigh, police said, adding that “the victim was uncooperative with responding officers during their on-scene investigation.”

The police department said there are no suspects in custody and their investigation remains ongoing.

