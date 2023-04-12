Fort Worth police investigate death of man under ‘medical distress’ while handcuffed

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the death of a man who police say was showing signs of medical distress after being handcuffed while being arrested at La Gran Plaza.

On Tuesday at about 12:50 p.m., an officer was working off-duty in the shopping mall, at 4200 South Freeway Service Road. A man entered the location and was “acting erratically,” according to police.

Security guards at the location attempted to detain the man causing the disturbance. When security attempted to approach the man, a security guard was assaulted.

The off-duty Fort Worth officer provided assistance to the security guard.

On-duty officers responded to the location and arrived on the scene to assist in taking the man into custody.

The officers were able to handcuff the man, which led to a “de-escalation of the situation,” police told the Star-Telegram.

While in handcuffs, the man started showing signs of medical distress, according to police. Fearing that the man was having a medical emergency, the officers removed his handcuffs and provided him with medical aid.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local area hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

The cause of his death is under an ongoing investigation.