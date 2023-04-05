Fort Worth police investigating fatal shooting on Ivy Wood Lane

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a homicide on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 5100 block of Ivy Wood Lane around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call about a shooting.

One adult male was injured in the shooting, MedStar told the Star-Telegram. It is unknown if the adult male that was injured was the victim that died.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

Fort Worth police are working with homicide detectives. This is an ongoing investigation.