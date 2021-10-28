Fort Worth police investigating hit-and-run incident on Camp Bowie and Bryant Irvin

Fort Worth police are responding to a hit-and-run incident on Bryant Irvin Road North and Camp Bowie Boulevard at around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

MedStar responded on scene after being notified of a “auto and pedestrian incident,” a MedStar representative said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but have not confirmed whether a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

One person sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a MedStar representative.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.