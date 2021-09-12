Fort Worth police investigating homicide after Saturday night shooting

Police said a shooting Saturday evening near the intersection of Kingswood Drive and Altamesa Boulevard in south Fort Worth was a homicide but are not yet releasing any other information, a spokesperson said Sunday morning.

A police incident report shows police received a call about the shooting around 8 p.m. The report lists three victims but doesn’t describe the extent of their injuries.

The report suggested the Fort Worth Fire Department also responded to the scene, listing it as a multi-agency response.

The police spokesman did not say who was shot, if any arrests have been made or how many injuries there may have been. A spokesman for MedStar said the ambulance service would wait for police to release information before issuing a comment. A spokesman for the fire department did not immediately respond to a request for information.