Fort Worth police investigating shooting that sent 2 teens to the hospital

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot on Monday night in Fort Worth, according to police.

Police said the teens statuses were unknown as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, but a MedStar spokesman said they were taken to the hospital in stable condition Monday.

Police said they received a call around 10:40 p.m. Monday that there were two people shot in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Northwest 31st Street. They found the two teenagers at the scene.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting, but police have not announced any arrests or the identities of any suspects.