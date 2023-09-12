Fort Worth police investigating shooting after man turns up at hospital with gunshot wound

A man who showed up at a Fort Worth hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night didn’t see the person who shot him and didn’t immediately realize he’d been shot, police said he told investigators.

Police were called to the hospital around 6:40 p.m. Monday after the man arrived with a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder, according to police. He told officers he was at the Stop & Go Convenience Store at 824 E. Berry St. when he heard gunshots and “discovered he had been struck.”

The man received treatment at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody and have not released any information about or descriptions of potential suspects. The victim told police he did not see the source of the gunfire.