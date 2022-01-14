Fort Worth police investigating shooting after man shot for walking too close to fence

Police are investigating a shooting in the 8200 block of Porche Drive in west Fort Worth, where they said a man walking to a corner store sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.

The victim was walking by an apartment fence when someone told him not to walk so close to the fence, police said. They believe the person who spoke to the victim then shot him in the lower torso.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and could not immediately provide a suspect description.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.