Fort Worth police involved in shooting on Rutland Avenue during domestic disturbance call

Fort Worth police were involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue, on the city’s south side.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured.

The initial call was to a house in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, which intersects with Rutland. About 12:20 p.m., a 911 caller reported that their brother had pointed a gun at them.

Officials are expected to update reporters at the scene this afternoon.

