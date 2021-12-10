Fort Worth police look for man who ‘performed sexual act’ in front of teen, followed her

Fort Worth police are asking for help identifying a man who performed “a sexual act on himself” in front of a teenage girl at a local park in late November.

The incident occurred on Nov. 24 at Marina Park, located at 4033 Marina Drive, police said.

“A 17-year-old female was sitting inside her vehicle ... and witnessed an unidentified male performing a sexual act on himself,” police said in a news release. “The suspect approached her vehicle, but she was able to drive away from the park.”

The suspect, who police believe is in his late 50s to mid 60s, got back into his car and followed the teenager before turning into a side street.

“He was seen driving an early 2000s white Ford Ranger which has damage to its driver’s side rear quarter panel,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4685.