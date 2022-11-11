Fort Worth police look for person who slashed dozens of tires in overnight vandalism spree

Fort Worth police are looking for the person who slashed or cut the tires on about 30 vehicles overnight Wednesday, officials said.

Police told KXAS-TV that the vandalism started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued until about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Street.

Christina Sansom, who lives on Kilpatrick Avenue, told KXAS that she spent close to $400 to replace her tires.

““I feel bad for everybody because that’s not fair to come out, you have to go to work. You have to figure out what you’re going to do if you can’t go to work that day,” she said.

According to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, investigators are using video evidence to find who was responsible. Anyone with information or additional video evidence is asked to call the Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.