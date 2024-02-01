Fort Worth police looking for 11-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday

Fort Worth police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday.

Authorities are looking for Hayden Rodriguez. He was last seen at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Calmont Avenue in Fort Worth.

He was wearing a black and red jacket, a blue shirt, and black pants, according to police.

He is described as a Black male who is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez is known to visit and sleep inside communal apartment complex laundry rooms in and around the Las Vegas Trail area, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.