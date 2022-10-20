Fort Worth police looking for help identifying suspects in teen’s April shooting death

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help in an April shooting that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old track athlete, according to a post on social media.

Investigators are hoping the public can help them identify multiple shooters who were in an older model, maroon four-door Honda Civic around 12:10 a.m. April 24. Police said multiple people in the vehicle shot into a crowd of teenagers at an after-prom party.

The vehicle had fake paper tags and has since been identified, but detectives need help finding the suspects who were involved in the homicide.

Rashard Guinyard, described by his mother as a straight A student, ran track at Crowley High School, worked part-time at a Walmart and ran for the Fort Worth Flyers Track Club. In February, he had signed his letter of commitment to run track at Abilene Christian University, and one of his last stops for his senior year was prom.

He was at the after-prom party Saturday night into early Sunday morning when shots were fired in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard shortly after midnight. Guinyard was fatally shot as he and others tried to leave on foot, police said.

Two weeks before, he finished in fourth place in the 200-meter finals for the Crowley at the district championship. Guinyard finished fifth in the area championship and was preparing for a regional meet in Lubbock.

Homicide detectives can be reached at 817-392-4327. Anybody with information can remain anonymous.