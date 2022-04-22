Fort Worth police looking for man who bit another man outside Stockyards nightclub

Jessika Harkay

Fort Worth police are investigating an incident where one man injured another by biting him outside a bar in the Stockyards.

The incident occurred outside the Neon Moon Saloon, located at 2409 Rodeo Plaza, on April 16 around 2 a.m.

Police said a man was bitten by another adult male, but did not provide any further details.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call the police department at 817-392-4455.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories