Fort Worth police looking for man who bit another man outside Stockyards nightclub

Fort Worth police are investigating an incident where one man injured another by biting him outside a bar in the Stockyards.

The incident occurred outside the Neon Moon Saloon, located at 2409 Rodeo Plaza, on April 16 around 2 a.m.

Police said a man was bitten by another adult male, but did not provide any further details.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call the police department at 817-392-4455.