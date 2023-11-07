Fort Worth police moves to shut down ‘crime-ridden’ motel on South Freeway

The city of Fort Worth is trying to shut down the Days Inn near the intersection of East Seminary Drive and Interstate 35W.

It’s part of a more aggressive approach by the city go after so-called “crime-ridden properties” in the name of improving public safety, according to a Fort Worth police press release.

Fort Worth police have responded to numerous reports of drugs and violence at the property, at 4213 South Freeway, according to the release. The city recently filed a lawsuit to get the property shut down for one year.

“This decisive approach is an essential step in making Fort Worth the safest city in the nation, and we are fully dedicated to utilizing every available resource to achieve this goal,” the release said.

Representatives for the Days Inn were not immediately available for comment when reached by phone by the Star-Telegram. Representatives for Wyndham Hotel and Resorts, which licenses the Days Inn brand, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.