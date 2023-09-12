Fort Worth police offer reward for information leading to arrest in 2021 homicide

Investigators in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the 2021 slaying of Hamzah Faraj, according to a news release from police. They’re offering up to $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Faraj, 24, was delivering for DoorDash when he was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2021, in the 4500 block of Altamesa Boulevard, according to the news release. When officers arrived, they found him dead inside a silver Toyota.

In September 2021, police said the shooting was a road rage incident. Faraj’s wife was in the car with him and was injured in the shooting.

Police have not released any images of a suspect or any description of him or her, but did say that surveillance footage shows the shooter in a gray, four-door Dodge truck. No license plate was released.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective P.A. Vega at 817-392-4341 or via email at PV3889@fortworthtx.gov. Tips can also be submitted through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477, at 469tips.com or through the app P3 Tips.