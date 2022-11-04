Fort Worth police officer accused of aggravated assault while off duty has been fired

A Fort Worth police officer arrested in Benbrook in May on three charges of aggravated assault that occurred while he was off duty has been fired, according to a news release from Fort Worth police.

Police said Benjamin Johnson was fired Thursday following an administrative investigation.

Johnson was arrested on May 1 and indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury on the aggravated assault charges on May 17, according to the release.

Johnson, 34, had been with the police department for five years and was assigned to the direct response unit. He was accused in criminal complaints of using a firearm to threaten three people.

Johnson is being represented by Robert Huseman, of the law firm Varghese Summersett. In a written statement in May, Huseman said Johnson served in the Marines and is a devoted police officer who has dedicated his life to protecting and helping others.

Huseman said his firm was conducting its own investigation and asked the public not the rush judgment.

Fort Worth police immediately began an administrative investigation after Johnson’s arrest, according to the release. He was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers for the duration of the criminal and internal investigations. He was placed on unpaid suspension after his indictment as the internal investigation was finalized.

The investigation revealed Johnson violated multiple Fort Worth police policies, resulting in his termination, according to the release.