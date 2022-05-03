Fort Worth police officer arrested in Benbrook, charged with aggravated assault

A Fort Worth police officer was arrested in Benbrook on Sunday and is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Benjamin Johnson, who has been a Fort Worth officer for four years, was arrested by Benbrook police.

The incident occurred while he was off-duty, according to a Fort Worth Police Department press release.

Officer Johnson has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of an investigation surrounding these allegations, police said.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior,” the release said.

Johnson was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.