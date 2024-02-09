Fort Worth police officer arrested in off-duty domestic dispute in Wise County

Authorities are investigating the arrest in Wise County of a Fort Worth off-duty police officer involved a domestic dispute, according to a news release Thursday.

Fort Worth Police Detective Dusty Dwyer was arrested Wednesday by the Rhome Police Department. He is charged with interference with an emergency call and assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Rhome is about 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth, on Texas 114 in Wise County.

The Fort Worth Police Department Internal Affairs Unit immediately began an administrative investigation after learning of Dwyer’s arrest, according to the news release.

Dwyer has been placed on restricted duty and is stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing investigations, according to police.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted,” police said in the release.

Dwyer has been with the department for nine years and was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division at the time of his arrest.

Any inquiries about the criminal investigation should be directed to the Rhome Police Department at 817-636-2400.