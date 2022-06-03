Fort Worth police officer arrested in domestic violence incident while off duty

A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested in a domestic violence incident while off duty, according to a news release from Fort Worth police.

Victor Rucker, a seven-year veteran of the department assigned to the west patrol division, was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. He has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of police powers at least until the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations are complete.

The department promised “a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and circumstances of these allegations,” saying that it holds its officers to a high standard, whether they are on duty or not.

