Fort Worth police officer faces aggravated assault charge in off-duty incident

A Fort Worth police officer is facing a charge of aggravated assault related to an incident that happened while he was off duty in September, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Kouame Kouassi, a five-year veteran with the Fort Worth department, was indicted by an Ellis County grand jury Tuesday and turned himself in to the Ellis County Jail, according to Fort Worth police. He has been placed on temporary suspension pending the conclusion of the trial and investigative cases.

Midlothian police did not immediately respond to a request for information on the incident that led to the charge against Kouassi.

Fort Worth police said Kouassi was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers when they were informed of the allegations against him on Sept. 19, 2022. Fort Worth police also began in administrative investigation.

Kouassi was with the patrol bureau of the Fort Worth Police Department prior to being placed on restricted duty, according to the news release.