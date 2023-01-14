Fort Worth police officer fired after use-of-force investigation from July 2022

A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after an administrative investigation into his use of force during an incident on July 22, 2022, according to a Friday news release from police.

Jose Salazar, a 15-year veteran with the department assigned to the Dignitary Protection Unit, was off duty and working security at a bar in Fort Worth when he pushed someone to the ground and used force to arrest him, according to the news release.

The man arrested was standing outside the bar and having an argument with employees, according to police. As the man walked away “without presenting any threat toward Officer Salazar or the public,” Salazar pushed him to the ground, police said in the release.

Police began a use-of-force review and found a video of the incident that contradicted what Salazar told investigators about what happened, according to the release.

The Star-Telegram has filed an open records request for the video.

Salazar was placed on restrictive duty and stripped of all police powers immediately as the internal affairs unit began an investigation into his use of force, according to the news release. The investigation led Salazar’s chain of command to determine his use of force was greater than necessary and that he lied about what happened.

Salazar’s chain of command and Police Chief Neil Noakes made the decision to fire the officer.

“The Fort Worth Police Department exists to safeguard the lives and property of those we serve,” police said in the news release. “When force is exercised without justification or restraint, it undermines the confidence and trust in law enforcement. Members of law enforcement derive their authority from the public; and therefore, must be ever mindful that they are not only the guardians, but also the servants of the public.”