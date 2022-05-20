Fort Worth police officer fired after coworker reported excessive use of force at jail

A Fort Worth police officer has been fired from the department and may face criminal charges after a fellow officer reported concerns about his actions in January while arresting a man for public intoxication, according to a news release from police.

Mitchell Miller, hired by the department in 2017, was accused of shoving the man to the ground when he turned toward Miller as Miller escorted him toward the jail entrance, according to the release. The arrested person fell face first onto the concrete with his hands cuffed behind his back, causing him to hit his head and lose consciousness.

Police said Miller failed to report his use of force, then lied to his supervisor when she directly asked him if he used force.

The report about his actions filed by another Fort Worth police officer led to an internal affairs administrative investigation, according to police. Miller was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the investigation, in which it was determined he used excessive force and was “untruthful in the reporting of this incident.”

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes made the decision to fire him and is forwarding the case to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for review.

Miller was previously disciplined for violating several general orders during contact with a prisoner.

“His continued failure to adhere to the high standards that every Fort Worth police officer is expected to maintain during all interactions with members of the public necessitated the Chief’s decision to terminate Miller’s employment,” police said in the news release.