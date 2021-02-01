Fort Worth police officer placed on restricted duty for ‘racially insensitive’ posts

A Fort Worth police officer was placed on restricted duty Monday for posting “racially insensitive and inappropriate” social media posts, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Another officer discovered the posts by the three-year veteran, who was not named in the Fort Worth Police Department press release.

Chief Neil Noakes placed the officer on restricted duty, which consists of the removal of the officer’s gun, badge and all police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.

The department said it will release further information when it is legally able to do so.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or communication which is racially insensitive or unprofessional will not be tolerated,” the press release said. “It reflects poorly on our department and the other officers who do the job right every day. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet our standards.”