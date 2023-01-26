Fort Worth police release video of officer shooting man they say aimed gun after chase

Police in Fort Worth have released surveillance and body-camera footage of an officer shooting and wounding a man in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue.

A woman, who called 911 to report a domestic disturbance at a house in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, told a dispatcher that her brother was threatening her with a handgun, Police Chief Neil Noakes has said. When officers arrived, the man ran out the back of the house and police chased him for a short distance, the chief said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

The video released Thursday includes statements from police and footage from surveillance and body cameras. Officers responding to the call chased the suspect and tried to use a Taser on him as he ran but the Taser was ineffective, Assistant Police Chief Robert Alldredge said in the video.

While he was running from officers, police say, surveillance video shows the man pull a gun from his pocket and point it at an officer. In body-camera footage, officers can be heard shouting for the man to put down the gun.

“I’ll shoot you, bro,” one officer yells at the man in body-camera footage. “Put your [expletive] gun down.”

Two shots can be heard in the bodycam video seconds after the command is given. Then, in residential surveillance video, police say the man can be seen throwing a small handgun in the direction of an officer. The police department provided a clear, close-up image of the handgun.

Police said the officer feared the man was going to shoot him before the officer opened fire. Officers took the man into custody and provided emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived.

The man, whose name has not been released, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member and aggravated assault against a public servant.