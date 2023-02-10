Fort Worth police request public’s help identifying, locating aggravated robbery suspects

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive in an aggravated robbery believed to have involved several men. Investigators also want help identifying a fifth suspect.

Two people were walking on Morton Street around 1:40 a.m. on Monday when they were approached by a group of “several” men, police said in a news release.

The suspects made comments to the pair, then hit one of them from behind, police said.

That victim was knocked to the ground and beaten by the suspects. The victim’s friend was able to escape. The victim’s backpack was taken during the encounter, and they received fractures and serious facial injuries.

Detectives located surveillance photos of some of the suspects.

Information from community members led to the identification of two suspects in the robbery.

Detectives with the North Richland Hills Police Department informed Fort Worth robbery detectives in January 2023 that they had identified two other suspects. The two identified suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in North Richland Hills where an 8-year-old child was shot.

North Richland Hills and Fort Worth detectives identified Ethan Nordyke and Seth Caleb Calvert as the suspects in the aggravated robbery and the drive-by shooting.

Authorities located Calvert at his North Richland Hills residence on Jan. 19, where he refused to surrender, and a standoff began. After several hours, the North Richland Hills SWAT team entered the house and found Calvert hiding in a “crawl space,” according to police.

Another identified suspect was arrested by Arlington police on Jan. 26 after a traffic stop.

Anyone with information about the location of the two outstanding suspects is urged to call robbery detectives at 817-392-4469.