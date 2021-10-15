Fort Worth police respond to shooting at Lofton Place Apartments near Eastchase Parkway

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting at the Lofton Place Apartments in the 1600 block of Eastchase Parkway at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the incident report, around four shots were heard in the complex. A vehicle of unknown make and model was heard peeling out of the parking lot after the shots were fired.

MedStar personnel were requested at the scene and, according to the initial incident report, at least one person is believed to have been shot. The condition of the victim and the number of total victims is unknown at this time.