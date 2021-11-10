Fort Worth police responding to two shootings near Meadowbrook Drive on Tuesday night

Police are responding to two shootings Tuesday night in east Fort Worth, one on Meadowbrook Drive and another on Stark Street.

Police responded to the calls that were issued within three minutes of each other, according to the department’s incident reports.

A MedStar representative said the victim at the shooting in the 5600 block of Meadowbrook Drive is in critical condition. The other victim at the shooting in the 2700 block of Stark Street, less than 0.5 miles away, has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not say as of 8:30 p.m. whether the shootings are related.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.