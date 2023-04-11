Fort Worth police search for 15-year-old student who disappeared near Poly High School

Fort Worth police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who disappeared Monday afternoon near Polytechnic High School, officials said.

Chanel Sharon Williams was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Conner Avenue, police said in a social media post. Chanel is a Black teenager, about 4-foot-10, weighing 140 pounds, with red and black braided hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants and black Crocs shoes when she disappeared.

Anyone with information about Chanel’s whereabouts should contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.