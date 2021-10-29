Fort Worth police search for carjacking suspect who stole Dodge Challenger

Fort Worth police are searching for a carjacking suspect who stole a 2010 Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex resident on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of Sandshell Drive around 7:30 p.m., according to a statement posted by the department. The complex is near the Golf Club at Fossil Creek.

The unidentified man approached the vehicle’s owner, took out a semiautomatic handgun and demanded the car. According to police, the carjacker threatened to shoot the victim if he did not hand over the keys.

The suspect then stole the car and left the scene.

Photos of the vehicle posted by the department show a maroon colored 2010 Dodge Challenger with two thick white stripes on its side, the letters “R” and “T” stacked near the rear. The vehicle has a visible dent in the rear passenger quarter panel, according to the statement.

The suspect is estimated to be in his 20s and about 6 feet 2 inches tall, according to the department. On Tuesday he was seen wearing a green and black flannel type hoodie and wearing a blue mask, police said.

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4469.