Fort Worth police search for man who robbed Bank of America on West 7th Street

Fort Worth police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a Bank of America branch on West 7th Street on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The man was carrying a gun and handed a teller a note demanding cash, police said in a news release Monday.

The man left the bank, at 2725 W. 7th St., with $5,000.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is described as a white man, 60 to 70 years old. He was wearing a blue jacket, white cowboy hat, blue mask, prescription glasses and khaki pants.

Police asked that anyone with information call Detective Johnson at 817-984-0319.