Fort Worth police search for man who robbed Bank of America on West 7th Street

Fort Worth Police Department
Amy McDaniel
·1 min read

Fort Worth police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a Bank of America branch on West 7th Street on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The man was carrying a gun and handed a teller a note demanding cash, police said in a news release Monday.

The man left the bank, at 2725 W. 7th St., with $5,000.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is described as a white man, 60 to 70 years old. He was wearing a blue jacket, white cowboy hat, blue mask, prescription glasses and khaki pants.

Police asked that anyone with information call Detective Johnson at 817-984-0319.

