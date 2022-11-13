Fort Worth police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Fort Worth police were searching Saturday for a missing 13-year-old boy.

In a Facebook post about 7:20 p.m., police said they were trying to find Israel Ethan Hernandez, who was last seen on Wednesday at 11 p.m.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black sweat pants in the 9700 block of Santa Monica Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.