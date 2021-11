Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

Braylon Smith, 11, is Black, about 5 feet tall and 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at Crowley Middle School around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and green and purple Croc shoes, police said.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.