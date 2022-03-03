Fort Worth police search for missing 60-year-old woman

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old woman.

Brenda Joyce George, who’s described as a 5-foot-3 Black woman, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, has been missing since Wednesday around 2 a.m. George was last seen in the 4000 block of Seven Gables St.

Police said that the 60-year-old “left on foot,” and that her clothing is unknown.

George’s family believes she may be lost and in danger.

Anyone with information regarding George’s whereabouts should contact police at 817-392-4222.