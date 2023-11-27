Fort Worth police search for missing 74-year-old man with dementia
Fort Worth police are looking for a missing man who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
Rafael Cervantes, 74, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Marks Place.
He is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was wearing a green jacket, a white striped shirt and brown pants.
Cervantes has dementia and may be lost, police said.
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.
