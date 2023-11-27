Fort Worth police search for missing 74-year-old man with dementia

Fort Worth police are looking for a missing man who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Rafael Cervantes, 74, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Marks Place.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was wearing a green jacket, a white striped shirt and brown pants.

Cervantes has dementia and may be lost, police said.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.

Today's top stories:

→ Fort Worth CEO, 2 children killed in car accident

→ Mom says teacher pulled out her son’s dreadlocks when removing hat

→ Man dies after being shot inside a car in northwest Fort Worth

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.