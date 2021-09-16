Fort Worth police search for suspect in southwest Fort Worth shooting

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

The Fort Worth Police Department Gun Violence Unit is investigating a shooting that happened in the 4800 block of Trail Lake Drive around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Officers responding to the shooting call found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. Using a tourniquet, a device used to stop blood flow to a wound, they were able to stop the victim’s blood loss, Public Information Officer Daniel Segura said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Segura said a suspect has not been identified or located by detectives.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cyprus top court weighs Briton's false rape claim conviction

    Lawyers for a British woman sentenced to a four-month suspended sentence for making up claims that she was gang raped by as many as a dozen Israelis during a vacation in Cyprus in 2019 are appealing to the country’s Supreme Court to overturn the conviction. A legal team is arguing at Thursday’s hearing that the lower court shouldn’t have admitted the woman’s written retraction of the rape claims as evidence because investigators obtained it after she sat in a police station for seven hours without a lawyer or an interpreter present. The team headed by British lawyer Lewis Power said that the woman — whose identity hasn't been formally released and was 19 at the time of her trial — was suffering from a stress disorder and had been pressured into making an “unreliable” retraction.

  • Yes, Flower Child healthy food chain will open in Fort Worth. Here’s where it’ll be

    The Arizona-based restaurant is bringing grain bowls and avocado toast to a shopping center near TCU.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    President Emmanuel Macron's decision in mid-July to require a health pass to go anywhere from restaurants to gyms and museums, and make the jab mandatory for health workers, has massively increased vaccination take-up. England launched its booster vaccination campaign on Thursday, the National Health Service said, after officials and the government gave the go-ahead for the programme earlier in the week. The United Nations children's agency UNICEF has urged education authorities to reopen schools as soon as possible in countries where millions of students are still not allowed to return to classrooms 18 months into the pandemic.

  • Police: Kentucky man didn’t stop for school bus, hit and killed pedestrian

    The driver faces reckless homicide and other charges.

  • Former TCU athlete reunites with dog 24 hours after watching thief steal her car

    She watched in horror as a man stole her car with her dog inside. Social media helped find a happy ending.

  • Cyprus recovers looted 18th century church doors from Japan

    Cyprus' Orthodox Church formally took charge Thursday of two ornately decorated 18th century doors stolen from a church in the ethnically divided island's breakaway north and reclaimed from a Japanese art college after a long legal battle. Communications and Works Minister Yiannis Karousos said the wooden doors — painted with religious scenes, carved and gilded — were discovered at the Kanazawa Art College more than 20 years ago and their return followed “long and intensive efforts.” The artifacts originally stood in the central gateway of the iconostasis — the ornately decorated screen that separates the sanctuary from the rest of an Orthodox church — of Saint Anastasios in Peristeronopigi village.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Alex Murdaugh Will Surrender After Confessing to Insane Plot

    FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

  • Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video

    Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • NYC drug trafficker’s wife arrested for Facebook threats against federal, Staten Island prosecutors

    Angry that her husband and brother are jailed on criminal charges, a former Staten Island woman used her Facebook account to make a death threat against a federal prosecutor who worked one of their cases, authorities say. Yasmeya Mehmeti, 37, said that unless her brother, Pearlie Johnson, was freed, she would also demand another federal prosecutor and an assistant district attorney in Staten ...

  • ‘It was either me or him’: Canadian sergeant who shot fellow officer testifies

    Police officer who was shot nine times is on trial for assault after allegedly attacking sergeant in confrontation over bathroom break ‘I knew if he got the firearm up on me, then he would kill me – and it was either me or him,’ Sergeant Shane Donovan told the court on Tuesday. Photograph: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian police officer who was shot nine times by a colleague is now on trial for assault over the confrontation that began over a bathroom break. Constable Nathan Parker, 55, o

  • An LDS bishop was removed from his Idaho post. He faces multiple sexual abuse charges

    The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.

  • New Podcast Takes Deep Look Into 'Unthinkable' Lori Vallow Case

    The disturbing allegations against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have dominated the national news cycle for nearly two years, but a new podcast takes a deeper look at how Vallow—a seemingly perfect suburban mom—became linked to the series of deaths surrounding her family. Rather than determining "who" carried out the murders, UCP Audio’s “The Followers: Madness of Two” examines why the crimes may have happened at all. “That was the lens we really used to shape our research,” Sarah Tre

  • Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence

    A northern Indiana woman convicted of murder in the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced during a hearing Wednesday. A jury convicted her last month on murder, strangulation, neglect and battery charges in the killing of Skylea Carmack.

  • Al Capone’s ‘Piece of Crap’ Miami Beach Home Likely to Be Demolished

    Sorry, Scarface. Your beloved Miami Beach house, which you purchased for $40,000 in 1928, is scheduled to be torn down. The new owners of your Florida refuge, who purchased it for $10.75 million this summer, told the Miami Herald that the house has flood damage and standing water under it. One of the owners, prominent […]

  • Ex-cop's murder conviction reversed in 911 caller's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home. In its ruling in the case of Mohamed Noor, the Supreme Court also clarified what would constitute third-degree murder, or depraved-mind murder, saying the statute doesn't apply if a defendant's actions are directed at a particular person. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

  • Sexually abusing a girl put a Florida attorney on probation. Now, his career is gone

    A Casselberry attorney who had sex with an underage girl, then allegedly took her to CVS for day-after birth control while wearing an “All Pro Dad” baseball hat has been disbarred.

  • Shooting outside upscale NYC restaurant leaves man wounded

    The mask-wearing suspects emerged from a dark colored SUV and descended on two men who were dining at different tables.