Fort Worth police search for suspect in southwest Fort Worth shooting

The Fort Worth Police Department Gun Violence Unit is investigating a shooting that happened in the 4800 block of Trail Lake Drive around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Officers responding to the shooting call found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. Using a tourniquet, a device used to stop blood flow to a wound, they were able to stop the victim’s blood loss, Public Information Officer Daniel Segura said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Segura said a suspect has not been identified or located by detectives.