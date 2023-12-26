Fort Worth police search for suspect in hit-and-run that killed woman near DFW Airport

Fort Worth police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman and injured another Thursday near Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, officials said.

Two woman were driving south from the airport shortly after 7 p.m. when their vehicle slid down an embankment and got stuck in the mud, Fort Worth police officials said Tuesday on social media.

A Toyota Tundra pickup ran off the road near 5400 International Parkway and hit both woman as they waited for a tow truck by the side of the highway, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to help.

Police said the Toyota is missing the rearview mirror on the driver’s side, but didn’t give a description of the vehicle’s color or license plates.

Susan Simmons, 57, died at the scene of the accident, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The other woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4884.

